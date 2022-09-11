Honoring veterans through 'Flower Power' returns to Rocky Hill

A tradition at Connecticut's state Veterans’ Home has taken hold.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — In honor of Veterans Day, a tradition at the state Veterans Home in Rocky Hill is in its fourth year and going strong. Patriotic floral arrangements are made for present veterans.

Johnson Brunetti sponsors the event and “Lucky You Florist” out of Simsbury creates the floral arrangements.

“This is about spreading joy and love,” said Amy Schuster, the owner of Lucky You.

“This is to honor veterans and to say thank you for everything that they have done,” said Eric Hogarth, a senior partner at Johnson Brunetti.

Schuster noted that her team created 225 flower arrangements for this year’s Veterans Day event, “and each one has a fortune cookie with a special message [inside].”

Army veteran Richard Hanson, who served in Korea in the late 1960s, was among the first to get his flowers.

Hanson said, “This is beautiful," Hanson said. "I really appreciate this every year."

“It’s something happy, something bright,” Hogarth added. “Flowers are a little thing but also a big thing – they’re just to say have a smile on us.”

---

---

