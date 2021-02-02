Horsepower in Hartford is just around the corner

The organizers plan to try and take the horses into Hartford and surrounding areas two to three times a week when the weather gets warmer

HARTFORD, Connecticut — The grounds of Keney Park in Hartford’s North End is the home of Ebony Horsewomen Equestrian and Therapeutic Center where 16 therapy horses are housed and cared for.

During the past few weeks, Chaz Carroll, the supervisor of the junior mounted patrol program, and owner of popular horses “Rocky” and “Gus” has ridden them into town to raise the profile of the program and raise spirits as well.

“We are in a pandemic and people have been depressed and people have been facing the toughest time of their lives,” Carroll said. “So, we decided to use our two gentle giant beasts to come in the community and truly put smiles on individuals' faces.”

Carroll and riding partner Matt Akehurst, who, when he is not riding, is a petty officer at the Sub Base in Groton, has visited various downtown locales in recent weeks. Visiting Connecticut Children’s Medical Center brought out a whole host of hospital staff eager to take pictures and pet the therapy horses.

Akehurst said, “this makes my day, but the main goal is to make their day.” Carroll added, “it’s something unique, it’s something different, and it’s something powerful.”

Carroll and Akehurst plan to try and take the horses into Hartford and surrounding areas two to three times a week when the weather gets warmer. They also want to continue to raise awareness about funding their programs at Ebony Horsewomen.