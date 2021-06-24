Injured New Haven Fire Department Lt. Samod Rankins starts scholarship with all 50k raised for him​

Lt. Rankins, who was critically injured in last month's deadly New Haven fire that killed one of his partners, Ricardo Torres, is slowly recovering at his home

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A severely injured New Haven Fire Department lieutenant has a long road to recovery, but he is turning his misfortune into an opportunity for others.

Lt. Samod Rankins, who was critically injured in last month's deadly New Haven fire that killed one of his partners, firefighter Ricardo Torres, is slowly recovering at home.

"By the grace of God, he’s doing better," said Sean Hardy, a cousin of Rankins. "We just ask that the community can keep praying for him."

The community has done more than pray as $50,000 was raised to defray Rankins' medical expenses.

But this week, "Nuke," as he is known, announced he is donating $50,000 to help pay for city residents interested in obtaining their EMT certification to pursue firefighter career paths

"Nuke is just that type of person," Hardy said with a smile. "He is a giver. He is a community supporter. He is a lover of friends. He is a lover of family."

"In my view, it is a reflection of the values of the fire department and our firefighters even in those times when individually people are suffering, they’re giving to our community," said Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven)

In a statement to the public, Rankins wrote "You have helped carry the burden of this journey and your prayers made all difference in my healing."

"$50,000 to make sure that somebody else does better in life is a fantastic move," Hardy added.

Lt. Rankins is naming the scholarships after his colleague and close friend Torres. Applicants must reside in New Haven, be 18 years or older, possess a high school diploma/GED and write a one-page essay as to why they want to become a firefighter.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.