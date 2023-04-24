Knox Inc. gets environmentally friendly in Hartford

Green friendly garden projects begin for Hartford-based group

HARTFORD, Conn. — Just after Earth Day and ahead of Arbor Day teams from Knox Inc. are spread out across Hartford undertaking an array of green-friendly projects.

The start of the week found a team of about a dozen from Knox working hard to upkeep a community garden next to the UConn Law School.

“This is definitely our sweet spot, it’s our busy time but it’s important to know we’re out here all year round in various ways,” said Patrick Doyle, the executive director from Knox Inc.

Doyle added that Earth Day and Arbor Day helped get the Knox mission on the public’s radar.

“We are doing what we can to be clean and green, to make sure people are healthier and the city is healthier,” said Doyle.

“Folks really want to get out for Earth Day, they’re getting their hands dirty they want to help they want to support in any way that they can, so this is always the perfect opportunity for folks to come out and do something for the community and for the environment,” Working on the community garden on Girard Avenue, Ashley Stewart, the director of programs at Knox.

Doyle added that on Friday teams from Knox will help to plant nearly two dozen trees in the Upper Albany area of Hartford – part of their designs on planting 300 trees city-wide this Spring.

“(The trees) are a resource for every neighborhood in the city,” he said. Doyle then said, "we are excited for the attention that Earth Day and Arbor Day bring.”

