Overcoming tragedy: Peter Lillelid 25 years later

On April 6, 1997, the Lillelid family was shot and killed by six young people. Only 2-year-old Peter survived. He shares his thoughts 25 years later.

“Quite frankly, few people have the courage or motivation to ask why, but of course, that’s what puts me apart from most other people, my story,” Peter said.

Ordinary. That’s how Peter Lillelid Heier describes his life as a 20-something. It’s full, despite a tremendous loss.

The Lillelid Murders :

His story begins on April 6, 1997. Then 2-year-old Peter, his 6-year-old sister, Tabitha, and their parents, Vidar and Delfina Lillelid, were heading home to Knoxville from a Jehovah’s Witness workshop in Johnson City.

They pulled into a rest stop in Greene County. A chance meeting with six young people from Kentucky, ranging in age from 14 to 20, proved deadly. They kidnapped the family, forced them to drive their van to a remote gravel road to steal it, lined them up along a ditch and gunned them down.

Peter, shot twice, was the sole survivor. He said when he was rushed to the emergency room, no one knew his identity so doctors wrote his name down as John Doe.

Peter said he remembers "not a single bit" from that night 25 years ago.

Two days after the shooting, law enforcement tracked down the killers in the stolen van at the Arizona-Mexico border crossing.

They were extradited to Greene County where an angry mob was waiting. They shouted at the suspects as they walked into the jail.

Meanwhile, Peter’s aunt, Vidar’s sister, Randi Heier, and her husband, Odd, traveled from Sweden to care for the toddler who lost an eye and suffered permanent neurological damage. They returned home with Peter and eventually adopted him.