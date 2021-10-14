'Go Pink' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month gets a boost from local brewery

Behold the power of pink beer.

PORTLAND, Conn. — By mug or by can, the latest beer at the Concentric Brewing Company in Portland has a bit more pop.

Recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Concentric came up with a new Blackberry Ripple variety – a pink beer to help raise money for the Middlesex Health Cancer Center.

“What we’re doing is donating $1 for each pour for the entire month of October and we really have gone pink at the brewery -- all of our lighting, our LEDs, are all pink and people are having a good time with it,” David Piechert, one of the owners at Concentric said.

Beyond the pink beer - and, truthfully, the beer color borders on maroon - there are a lot of other area businesses taking part in the “Go Pink” initiative in Middlesex County.

“Together about 40 businesses and schools and teams participate every year,” Sarah Moore, the director of development for Middlesex Health said. “So since 2010, our Go Pink partners have raised $286,000 to benefit cancer patients.”

Piechert noted that the sales of their Blackberry Ripple beer have been strong.

Concentric has also partnered with “Hot Dogs in the Hallway” – they provide the high-end bar food in the taproom at the brewery and are giving proceeds from chili sales this month to Middlesex Health’s Cancer causes.

“The fact that we’re putting our own twist on it, to do whatever we want to support – I think it’s great and we’re doing everything we can to help,” Tiffany France, an owner of Hot Dogs in the Hallway, said.

To learn more about Concentric Brewing Company, click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.