New Haven-made pies are popular, they’re not the pizza variety

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Lyman Orchards, the 11-hundred-acre pastoral family farm in Middlefield, has a new connection to the hustle of the workday in New Haven; the Elm City is now where Lyman’s famous pies are made.

The popular pies were once made at the Apple Barrel Market on the Lyman grounds in Middlefield but, last year, owner John Lyman helped make the move due to the popularity of the product.

“When we came into this place, we realized we were going from Tee Ball to the Major Leagues,” said Lyman.

The new frozen pie-making facilities (one specializes in fruit pies and the other in cream pies) are 35 t,000 square feet each and, with the larger capacity, the team at Lyman are spreading their range.

Lyman pies, which are often private-label pies for different stores, are now delivered as far west as Missouri and as far south as Florida.

“We have our sights set all the way to the Pacific,” John Lyman added.

Sriram Perumal, the vice president of wholesale bakery operations for Lyman said he hopes to keep innovating and adding more pie flavors and new products.

“The quality is still there and what our customers expect is still there,” Perumal said, “it’s all Connecticut-made, and we are proud of that at the end of the day.”

