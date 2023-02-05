'Officer Survival Series' uses Ju-jitsu to teach police officers 'de-escalation through confidence'

The latest evolution of classes caters to police from around the country.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The “Officer Survival Series” course for law enforcement, taught in Manchester, is helping police officers around the country and the world to defuse violent situations in the streets.

Retired West Hartford Police detective Rob Magao leads the eight-day course at Manchester Brazilian Ju-jitsu along with a host of other trainers, to teach “De-escalation Through Confidence”.

“I have all types of instructors from all over the place.” Magao said and added, “Collectively, as a unit, we are trying to change the culture of law enforcement and the culture of the training that they receive so that everyone is better off.”

The coursework includes everything from case law to department procedures and has a strong focus on grappling techniques meant to reduce injury risk to officers and to suspects.

“A lot of what we are teaching them is grappling-based versus striking-based. If they can learn how to control a human being without having to use strikes, without having to maybe resort to a baton or pepper spray or taser them.” Magao said, and then added, “Whenever you introduce some of those tools into the mix there are circumstances where they work but there are also circumstances where it can make it worse.”

East Hartford Officer Andre Lyew is one of the trainers for the program and was teaching a group of students during a recent class. Lyew said ultimately the objective is to come home safely.

“A good day is when everyone keeps their hands to themselves, that’s a good day,” Lyew said.

Magao teaches the Officer Survival Series across the country and has had students come to his Manchester gym from outside of the country.

“I’ve had people come from Brazil, from Canada, from Paris,” Magao said.

He added that the more police officers learn the tactics and techniques that his class focuses on, the better off everyone is, “giving them an extra layer of confidence makes it better for everyone involved.”

