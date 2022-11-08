Nurse sets sights on running a marathon after battling Lukemia

“Team KLA” has hit the road to raise money

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — “This will be the easy part,” laughed Karley Wesner, a registered nurse at Hartford Hospital who has fought back from Leukemia.

Wesner, who lives in West Hartford, is part of “Team KLA”. Team KLA are six friends and family training to run for the New York City Marathon in November.

Wesner was diagnosed with Leukemia five years ago and received a stem cell transplant from her older sister Kayla Burns, from East Hampton.

Kayla is also part of Team KLA (which stands for “Kick Leukemia’s A$*”) and was training on a Summer Thursday at the West Hartford Reservoir with Karley and Karley’s wife Allie for the Marathon.

"We’re 12 weeks away, we’re running with “Team in Training” which raises funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society,” Burns said.

The team hopes to raise 15 thousand dollars for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

"We're really excited to do it, it's my (five-year) "Cancer-versary" so why not," Wesner said.

Burns, who is now back working at Hartford Hospital, recalled how far she has come.

“Just coming together and knowing that I could barely get out of bed to now being able to run with my family is pretty cool.”

Her sister's message to others was to use her as an example to live life to the fullest.

"Use Karley as an example to live your best day, live your best life every day," Burns said.

To learn more about Team KLA and their fundraising efforts click.

