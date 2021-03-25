Off-duty New Haven hospital technician resuscitates hit and run victim twice

The Yale-New Haven Hospital Emergency Room Technician says she instantly went into work mode when she saw the crash.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Shari Thomas lives along Sherman Avenue and was inside her home when she heard a crash.

Just before 9:00 PM, New Haven Police and Fire were called to a report of a person struck on Sherman Avenue between Elm Street and Whalley Avenue.

The sound of the crash jolted Thomas from her couch. The Yale-New Haven Emergency Room Technician went into work mode.

"It sounded like a gunshot it was so hard," said Thomas.

The Yale-New Haven Hospital Emergency Room Technician says she instantly went into work mode.

"I went outside and I reacted it's like your mother's instinct -you know when your child's hurt - I just reacted I couldn't just let him sit there," said Thomas.

What she found was a 37-year-old man lying face down, bleeding in the street.

Police say the man was hit while crossing the road by a silver mid-2000's Honda accord. The impact took off the driver's side mirror.

Thomas checked for a pulse. When she didn't find one, she rendered CPR until the man started to come back.

"I'm like you've been hit by a car please don't move, don't move," said Thomas.

But the man fell back into unconsciousness, so Thomas went right back to life-saving procedures until she brought him back to life for a second time.

"He came back and I was talking to him. I never took my hand off his pulse to make sure that I didn't lose him again at that time the ambulance pulled up," said Thomas.

A new video from a witness shows paramedics quickly moving the victim to the hospital.

New Haven Police say he's listed in critical but stable condition.

"We had 13 fatalities last year. It's something that weighs heavily on our hearts," said New Haven City Engineer Giovanni Zinn.

The city of New Haven is working with the state in launching the "Major Corridors Project". The goal is, in part, to increase pedestrian safety on city-owned streets.

They are looking to the public for input on projects that will start in the coming months.

"Where people have trouble crossing the street where they feel they're there are unsafe conditions where they want a wider sidewalk or a bike lane," said Zinn.

Now, this could be one of the intersections that gets some of the improvements as there are no crosswalk buttons or signs in this intersection.

New Haven Police are still looking for the driver of that car. If you have any information you are urged to contact them.

Anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of the Honda Accord and its driver is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.