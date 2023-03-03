Cheshire officer on the run for Special Olympics of CT

Officer Dave Maliar said he hopes the public will join him for his final push on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Cheshire High School Track.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Officer Dave Maliar has been to the mountaintop to raise money for his cause before – literally. In 2019, Maliar, a school resource officer in Cheshire joined a team of 12 (11 officers and one civilian) as they climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

This weekend, Maliar is going the distance again, this time it’s a solo mission. Maliar is embarking on what he’s calling the “4x4x48 Challenge”.

From the Cheshire High School track, he said, “I’m going to be running four miles, every four hours, for 48 hours.”

This fundraiser might not be as glamorous as climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, but Maliar said he wanted to do something grassroots to coincide with the Special Olympics of Connecticut’s Winter Games Weekend.

“It’s about making a statement,” said Maliar. "Sometimes you have to jump up and down and do something that seems crazy to get attention, positive attention.”

Maliar, who has been with the Cheshire Police Department for 10 years said he hopes the public will join him for his final push on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Cheshire High School Track.

“Come 4 p.m. on Sunday I’m inviting everyone and anyone to come out and do the last leg with me which is 16 laps around the track. I’m just going to push it as hard as I can but that’s what it’s all about," said Maliar.

