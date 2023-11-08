Piece by piece making things whole on the UHart Campus

The Northeast Regional “Speed Puzzling” Championship comes to Connecticut.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The snaps come fast, that’s always what to expect as part of the (cardboard) box competition known as “Speed Puzzling”. For the first time, the Northeast Regional Speed Puzzling Championships have come to Connecticut, and, on Saturday, inside the student union at the University of Hartford, around 100 competitors will do battle with jigsaw pieces everywhere.

Jonathan Cluff, who runs the website Speedpuzzling.com is an organizer of the event, he came to West Hartford from Lubbock, Texas.

“Most puzzlers do it casually but with speed puzzling it adds that adrenaline rush and you’re timing yourself so you are trying to set your own personal best -- so there is a lot going on for sure," Cluff said.

Speed Puzzler Eb Caron, who is also a professor of psychology at UHart added, “It’s sort of my type-A hobby, I can’t puzzle in a relaxed kind of way -- I like to do it in an achievement type of way.”

Speed Puzzlers from all over the country have registered for the event, including solo, tandem, and group competitions. Cluff remarked that some of the elite solo competitors can assemble a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle in just over 40 minutes.

"We are solving problems in our brains, but we are also really out to be with people who think nerdy like us, so all of it is very fun," Cluff added.

