Disneyland postpones theme park, resort reopenings in California

The company said without guidelines from California, they'll have to postpone their original reopening plans.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland has hit a snag in their reopening plans, and hopeful visitors to the happiest place on earth might be left waiting a little longer than expected to visit.

A previously announced reopening for Disneyland Resort is being postponed due to a lack of guidelines from California.

Originally, Disneyland was planning to reopen Disneyland Park and Disney California's Adventure Park by July 17, pending government approval. But the company says California won't be issuing theme park reopening guidelines until "sometime after July 4."

Given the amount time the company needs to bring back workers, they've postponed reopening until they have a better idea for when guidelines will be released.

"Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials," the company said in a news release.

The theme parks, and other Disney attractions worldwide, closed back in Mid-March.

Since then, the company has created health and safety protocols for Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Walt Disney World Resort that have all been approved and cleared to reopen.

Despite the delay in opening for the theme park in California, the Downtown Disney District will reopen as planned on July 9. It was approved as part of the restaurant and retail opening throughout California.