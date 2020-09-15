FOX61's Ben Goldman one-on-one with Max Restaurant Group President Richard Rosenthal

Rosenthal, along with managing partners, owns and operates 10 restaurants between Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Ben Goldman sits down one-on-one with Richard Rosenthal, Founder, and President of the Max Restaurant Group. Rosenthal, along with managing partners, owns and operates 10 restaurants between Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

Each establishment in its own right is high quality and knowns for being upscale in whichever cuisine they specialize in. Rosenthal is known in Connecticut as being an industry leader and a trendsetter when it comes to opening and sustaining successful restaurants.

In his interview with Ben, he opens up about how the COVID19 pandemic has changed his own business and on a larger scale…the restaurant industry on a larger scale. He shares his outlook for what’s to come when it pertains to dining out & shares his key advice for staying successful in a post-COVID world.