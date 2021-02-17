Veterans taking in some turns atop the snow in CT

The Leaps of Faith program also takes to the water in the Summer months to teach veterans how to water ski.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The Leaps of Faith Adaptive Skiers program is celebrating three decades both on the water and atop the snow. In 2021, LOF returned to Mount Southington to host an annual tradition; treat veterans from all around the area to a day on the slopes.

“The foundation lets us come out and everything is free,” said retired Marine Corp Sgt. Gennaro Carbone. Carbone, from North Haven, was trying out a snowboard for the first time. David Ferri, a retired Marine Corp corporal from Meriden started snowboarding with Leaps of Faith in 2014 and has become an instructor, volunteering to help other vets to get a feel for the slopes. “You come out and have that camaraderie that we had when we were in the service,” Ferri said.

The Leaps of Faith program works with skiers of skill levels and ages, including teaching adaptive skiers. Peter Andereau, a LOF instructor from Newtown who donates his time said, “this is a win-win, you enjoy being a volunteer because you enjoy doing it and we’re helping people.”

Kelly Walker, a ski instructor who is also a Connecticut Army National Guard veteran said, It is just rewarding getting vets to spend time with their family members and get them to do something that, maybe they didn’t have the confidence to do before they hooked up with Leaps of Faith – it’s a good experience.”

