Quinnipiac students headed to cover Super Bowl LVII

HAMDEN, Conn. — From the Quinnipiac Quad to the gridiron in Glendale, a group of five communications students are headed to Super Bowl LVII.

For the second year in a row, Dave Stevens, an adjunct professor of communications at Quinnipiac University is leading the charge to bring students to the Super Bowl. Stevens, a former ESPN producer, was born without legs and has been a champion for the disabled community. Stevens’s program at Quinnipiac is called “Ability Media."

From the studio at the School of Communications, Stevens said, “'Ability Media' is a media and TV program that uses all kinds of ways to tell stories of disabled news.”

Students will spend Super Bowl week from “Radio Row” in Glendale reporting on various events and highlights from the festivities at the game – with some of their focus on the disabled community. Santino Maione, a Q.U. senior will return to the Super Bowl after enjoying the experience at the NFL extravaganza last year in Los Angeles.

“This (experience) is more than a textbook… it really does prepare you in a way the classroom can’t," Maione said.

Quinnipiac’s Dean of Communications Chris Roush said he was excited to support the team of students headed to this year’s Super Bowl.

“Sending students to the Super Bowl is kind of the ultimate experiential educational opportunity. They’re going to learn a lot of things on the fly at the Super Bowl that you just can’t teach in the classroom." Roush said.

Stevens, who noted that he will be attending his 25th Super Bowl said, “It takes a good work ethic to get to this point. I just want to see them (the students) grow and be successful.”

