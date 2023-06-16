Snow & Ice Symposium returns to Hartford

The Connecticut Convention Center is bringing around 2,000 exhibitors and attendees to the three-day long event.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — There are signs of the summer season all across Connecticut but not in Downtown Hartford where winter has ruled all week. For the first time in 16 years the trade show known as “The Snow & Ice Symposium” has returned to the Connecticut Convention Center bringing around 2,000 exhibitors and attendees to the three-day long event.

"It’s the best show in snow.” Tidaro continued by saying, “we have two thousand people from the US and Canada and even a few from overseas to learn more about how they can perform winter weather services better. It is really all sorts of different equipment from heavy equipment like snowplows, salt spreaders, to compact equipment," said Martin Tidaro, who is the executive director and CEO of the Snow and Ice Management Association (SIMA).

Debora Katz, a vice president from the Massachusetts-based company called TrucBrush Corp. said making plans for winter weather starts now, “we think of snow twelve months out of the year... This is the time when most of the contractors are renewing their contracts with large fleet facilities who are looking for a solution.”

Katz, who was showcasing the TrucBrush – a giant mobile broom device that removes snow from large vehicles like trucks, buses, and campers – smiled and added that, “we will get snow this season I promise you -- Mother Nature is bringing it back.”

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.