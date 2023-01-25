New snowcat keeps Ski Sundown slopes covered

At Ski Sundown, they are strategizing on how to manage the pitfalls of the season and a new snowcat is helping their efforts.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — The Winter of 2023 has been a challenge for ski areas across Connecticut; Warmer temps and rain – instead of snow – haven’t helped from the ground up. At Ski Sundown, they are strategizing on how to manage the pitfalls of the season and a new snowcat is helping their efforts.

Bob Swtizgable, the owner of Ski Sundown, recently purchased what’s called a Piston Bully 600. He noted that it’s among the newest models in snowcat technology.

"It's why we are in business right now – I mean we make a lot of snow, we stockpile it up to 10 or 12 or 14 feet and we kind of keep it that way until we need it," Switzgable said.

Since the team at Sundown hasn’t been able to make snow of late – they need temperatures of around 25 degrees to make good machine-made snow – they have been in "push-out mode."

Jonathan Craig, an instructor at Sundown said the snow is "holding out pretty well," considering the rain they've had.

Glenn Cassis, from Bloomfield, is a Fellow instructor as well.

"We need some cold weather, if we get some cold weather we will survive," she said.

Switzgable, who has owned Ski Sundown for more than two decades, remains optimistic as January comes to an end.

"The cold air is out there – it always seems to be just a week away but it will get here and when it does we will make a ton of snow. Winter is going to show up sooner or later," Swtizgable said

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

