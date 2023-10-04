Spring Fling welcomes 200 Hartford campers at Camp Courant

Camp Courant opens first ever pilot program during Spring Break

Example video title will go here for this video

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Summer vibes are apparent during Spring at Camp Courant. For the first time in its 129-year history, the free summer camp has launched an April Spring Break Pilot Program that is playing host to upwards of 200 Hartford kids who are out of school all week.

“I think most of these kids wouldn’t have a lot of other opportunities (during Spring Vacation),” said the CEO and executive director of Camp Courant Corrianne Chipello.

Chipello is in her third year at Camp Courant.

“We’re the oldest and longest-running free camp in the country, so, two meals a day, transportation, and an array of educational activities for the curriculum – all free and made possible by our donors," she said.

The pilot program will focus on a Space learning curriculum for the week and STEM learning is accentuated.

Jahmari Folston, a 9th grader in the Hartford Magnet School system and Junior Leader at Camp Courant said,

“The best part is having fun, bringing the community together, and meeting new people," Folston said.

Chippello said seeing the campground alive in April is a new and welcomed sight.

“Seeing the kids again, hearing the laughter, hearing the noise, I mean that’s what you want to hear and this place doesn’t thrive without that and we are happy to be back here," she said.

This year Camp Courant returns for its 129th Summer with an opening date set for June 26th, 2023. To learn more about Camp Courant click

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.