The Hartford St. Pat’s Parade is going to the dogs by design

The K9's in blue are going green

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The 50th edition of the Hartford Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will get some extra energy when the contingency from East Hartford marches down Main Street.

This year, the East Hartford town honorees will be the Police K9 unit – three dogs and their handlers. Veteran East Hartford Officer Todd Mona, whose partner “Casus” is a popular 8-year-old K9 officer said he was pleasantly surprised to hear that his unit was being honored at the parade this year.

“I think it’s because of our hard work and dedication to our department and our town and the towns around us,” said Mona.

Officer Steve Grossi is working to train a new K9 officer “Lycan” who is just nine months old. While Lycan might not be quite ready for major crime work yet, Grossi said he is ready to welcome the crowds at the parade.

“Everyone is going to love Lycan, he’s a very happy dog and very playful -- perfect for a parade,” said Grossi.

After a three-year absence, Mona said he and the K9 cops are especially looking forward to greeting the people who come out to watch the marchers.

“The dogs kind of recognize it,” said Mona. “They're happy, you’ll see their tails wagging and we will have their toys out when we’re marching and it’s just a happy event for them.”

“It’s really just a good time to come out and meet the dogs,” said Grossi.

