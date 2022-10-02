Fowl Play: The 'Wing Addicts' continue mission to help restaurants

Champions for chicken wings set the stage for Super Bowl

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — What began as a way to review their love of chicken wings has a bit more meaning two years later.

Tommy Wyatt, Doni Peronace, and Ryan Paisler called themselves “The Wing Addicts”. They are a trio of friends who began a website, wingaddicts.com, in efforts to sample chicken wings all across Connecticut.

For Super Bowl week, the Wing Addicts are still out there sampling varieties of wings and spreading the word, but they’ve also taken on another task – to make sure that restaurants in need are supported.

“We just started this as a fun deal before the Super Bowl two years ago and when the pandemic hit that’s when restaurants started having problems," Wyatt said. "This helps keep the restaurants in business.”

The Wing Addicts have both a Facebook and YouTube page where they review wings – to date, about 175 different restaurants in all but nine Connecticut towns; they tell us those nine towns don’t have wing places. And, they continue to encourage people to come out and support restaurants that have been hampered by the COVID crisis.

“It’s been a really tough two years for restaurants and we’re just trying to give them something to look forward to…that’s the mission,” Doni Peronace said.

On a Thursday at Sliders in Plainville, one of the Wing Addicts favorite spots, ‘Wing Addict’ Paisler said, “People need to get back out there and enjoy the atmosphere of restaurants and have a great time.”

The Wing Addicts say they are coming out with a Wing Addicts app in the coming weeks, you can visit their site and watch their videos here www.wingaddicts.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.