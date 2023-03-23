From tree sap to the beer tap, craft brew gets creative in Granby

This time of year, Maple View Farm is all about its Maple Ale.

GRANBY, Conn. — Maple View Farm in Granby sits on 50 acres, their farmhouse brewery takes up just a small lot on the property. But from that brewery, they are creating big tastes – seasonal craft beers that are finding a following.

This time of year Maple View Farm, fittingly, brews a Maple Ale.

"We are making beer, lots of beer but, in particular, this time of year we’re using the sap from our trees to make beer," Owner Kate Bogli said.

The Maple Ale comes from the creative mind of head brewer John Coppeler who said they make the most of what is on the farm.

"Coming up with ideas with what to make and what is available to us whether it's growing on the farm or something on the trees on the farm,” Coppeler remarked.

Bogli added that there is a beer flavor for every season; May will bring back “Dandelion Honey Ale” and summertime will usher in the return of “Jalapeno Pale Ale”, and come October a more traditional pumpkin beer is on tap.

Bogli also said that the beer they make is a way to bring people together and visit their Granby farm, “the best part of this is getting to give these creative beers to the public… to really stay in touch with a seasonal farm – a small Connecticut farm.”

This weekend (March 17-19, 2023) Maple View holds its Maple Weekend, perhaps the last chance for visitors to get a taste of their Maple Ale on tap. To learn more, click here.

