Drink up: Turkey Tonic returns to Avery's Soda to benefit local food banks

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Avery’s Soda, the 118-year-old family-owned business has begun a Thanksgiving tradition that goes beyond the shop walls.

This week, for the second year in a row, Avery's employees have started another run of “Turkey Tonic” – a blend of cranberry, orange, and ginger flavors that is meant to compliment the holiday season.

Turkey Tonic is a collaboration between Avery’s and Connecticut Foodshare and part of the proceeds benefit meals for families in need on Thanksgiving and beyond.

"We launched it last year and it was hugely successful, and we’ve been getting lots of calls from customers asking are you bringing back Turkey Tonic? [The answer] Of Course!,” said Rob Metz, the owner of Avery’s Soda.

Turkey Tonic will also be showcased at this year’s “Turkey Tuesday”, a fundraiser for Connecticut Foodshare sponsored by Bank of America at Foodshare’s Wallingford headquarters.

Joe Gianni, the president of Bank of America for Greater Hartford, is also a Foodshare board member.

Standing on Avery’s shop floor, Gianni was excited about the return of Turkey Tonic.

“Hopefully we can put meals on the table for those in need,” Gianni said, and added, “Anything we can do because the need is still out there.”

“The message in the bottle is to give thanks and try to do some good,” Metz said.

Turkey Tonic costs $1.50 a bottle and is sold at Avery’s Soda at 520 Corbin Avenue in New Britain. For more information click here.

