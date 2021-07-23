UConn Chief of Police Gerald Lewis, Jr. named the nation’s Campus Safety Director of the Year

Chief Lewis joined the husky pack in July and brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience to seven campuses across Connecticut.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — UConn’s new Chief of Police Gerald Lewis, Jr. has been named the nation’s Campus Safety Director of the Year, an award announced Thursday at the annual Campus Safety Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

Gerald Lewis Jr. joined the husky pack in July with 30 plus years of experience in law enforcement.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this award,” Lewis said. “I want to say thank you to Campus Safety Magazine. This serves as one of the crowning achievements in my law enforcement career."

Chief Lewis served 26 years as a New Jersey State Trooper before spending two years as chief of the East Carolina University Police Department.

Most recently, he worked as police chief and associate vice president of public safety at the University of Texas at San Antonio. While there, the Chief created many new safety procedures.

In particular, for all new construction projects, he required the installation of video surveillance, access control, emergency phones, and adequate lighting.

"I have been blessed to work with a number of amazing public safety colleagues and they deserve the credit for making this possible,” Lewis added.

Lewis now leads 100 sworn officers assigned to seven campuses across Connecticut, as the sixth chief in the nearly 50-year history of 0UConn's Police Department.

In preparation for the Fall 2021 school year, Lewis is working with closely with others at the university, as the community transitions into pandemic recovery and campus re-entry procedures for the fall semester.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.