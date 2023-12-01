University of Hartford freshman finds his craft in clocks

A hobby of restoring antique clocks turns into a side business.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A University of Hartford freshman has carved out a niche for himself and, if he has it his way, the clock is ticking it's always ticking.

Gage Robertson, a history major at UHart, has a side business restoring antique clocks. While he is only 18 years old, restoring antique clocks is a career that he said he might consider down the road.

“I never actually met someone my age who works on these,” Robertson said during an interview at the main library on campus.

He simply calls his enterprise, “Gage’s Clock Repair.”

“I feel like it’s kind of a rescue mission whenever I get one of these clocks,” he said.

From the brass, steel, and wooden exteriors of the clocks to inner workings like the escape wheels and the springs, Robertson has been repairing century-old clocks for the past three years.

"This is actually preserving that character," Roberston said while sitting next to an 1894 Seth Thomas Clock made in Thomaston. “The best part of restoring these clocks is being able to bring them to a state where people can value them and care about them, to bring them back to life.".

