Couples wed at Olde Mystick Village on Valentine's Day, free of charge

The Meeting House at the village center was especially busy for a Monday because minister Marie Tyler Wiley returned to officiate free weddings for Valentine's Day.

STONINGTON, Conn. — A tradition nearly 20 years strong continued on Valentine’s Day at Olde Mystick Village.

At the center of the village, The Meeting House was especially busy for a Monday because minister Marie Tyler Wiley returned to officiate free weddings, which she offers every Feb. 14.

"Everyone is in love they want to get married and Valentine’s Day is the quintessential time to get married," said Wiley, who is also a justice of the peace.

Sarah and Zachary Niforos, from nearby Groton, said they have been waiting five years for this day to arrive. The hurdles of the coronavirus also hampered their wedding plans so they made things official at Olde Mystick Village.

“I don’t think there was any better way than to celebrate today,” Zachary said.

Sarah added, “We were engaged three years and have been together for five.”

It was a brisk day outside the Meeting House and just business was just as brisk inside where couple after couple arrived to exchange vows - or renew vows - for no charge.

Holly and Daniel Brown from Westerly, Rhode Island were all smiles just after they got married by Wiley.

“The price was right, it’s Valentine’s Day and we’re married,” Daniel said.

Wiley, who seemed to enjoy the day as much as the couples getting married added, “I like to keep it simple, it’s very simple – it’s all about the love.”

