With crutches, Simsbury man on the climb for his cause

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Dana Albrycht knows about challenges, the above the knee amputee has been a Paralympic swimmer and run the New York Marathon on crutches. Albrycht’s next challenge is another uphill battle, one that the 42-year-old husband and father of three welcomes.

“I’m going to be hiking the 22-mile Presidential Traverse up in New Hampshire and that consists of eight, three thousand foot peaks,” Albrycht said, as we was doing a bit of training on the trails in Simsbury.

Albrycht will be accompanied by three long time friends who have made distance hikes with him before, they expect to spend about two days on the epic trek. Above all, Albrycht is hoping to raise funds and spirits for people as he attempts his journey.

“2020 has been such a rough year for people,” he said. “I said why not do this for a good cause.”

Albrycht has started a GoFundMe page to benefit organizations that support people with disabilities like the Hospital for Special Care Adaptive Sports Program and True Adaptive LLC.

Albrycht added, “I have this drive to want to help people, especially in the disability community.”