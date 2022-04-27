With respect to the Hartford Yard Goats, these students are celebrating the New Hartford Goats

Students at Montessori School of Greater Hartford have been taking care of goats at their farm.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — Their classroom studies have come to life at the Montessori School of Greater Hartford.

The school’s adolescent program sits on a 30-acre farm in New Hartford where the students and teachers are in celebration mode; they just welcomed two baby goats, born on the grounds last week.

“This is so unique,” said Mary McHale, the head of school at Montessori which has campuses in both West Hartford (lower school) and New Hartford (adolescent program). “This environment gives them the opportunity to be engaged in real and purposeful work.”

The birth of the yet-to-be-named, male baby goats is the culmination of months of hands-on learning at the Montessori School’s working farm.

“I really like a lot of the connection between the goats and the science and the history,” Arthur Tittmann, a Montessori eighth-grader said.

Fellow eighth-grader, Rose Bourdeaux added, “there is nature all around and it’s calming and relaxing and baby goats are obviously a big plus.”

Caren Ross, a teacher at the Montessori School of Greater Hartford said the students are as involved as possible when it comes to caring for the animals on the farm.

“The students run the farm,” said Ross, “So they have to know good soil chemistry and good dairying practices and pasteurization and the science and the human history and connection between the land and the people.”

Holding a six-day-old baby goat, Arthur added, “they’re so cute and I just love to be with them.”

