104-year-old woman has waited her entire life to meet arctic friend. Her dream just came true.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A penguin encounter — that’s what one 104-year-old Farmington woman had. A moment that’ll surely make you pen-grin.

Bertha Komar is 104-years-old.

“I’ve lived a full life, I’ve had it all,” said Komar.

One of her proudest moments: “Raising kids,” said Komar.

One of her children and grandchild were right by her side when a wish of hers came true.

She got to meet, hold, and rub a penguin thanks to Mystic Aquarium and the staff at Village Gate of Farmington senior living

“I never thought it would happen,” said Komar.

She shared that moment with those closest to her.

“All of my friends here. I’ve been here for nine years so I’ve made a lot of friends,”said Komar.

“I’m so excited for her and just so happy that she’s able to have this wish come true and just to be in our life for as long as she has,” said her granddaughter, Karen Rivkin.

With 104 years underneath her belt:

“What is your best secret for a long life? – Be active,” said Komar.

