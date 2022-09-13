Six Connecticut cities among the top 50 most ethnically diverse in the U.S.

WalletHub compared over 500 of the largest cities in the U.S. with three indicators of ethnic diversity.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Six Connecticut cities were among the top 50 most ethnically diverse cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub.

WalletHub took at look at America's current cultural profile. Over 500 of the largest cities in the U.S. were compared with three indicators of ethnic diversity. Each city was examined based on ethnicity and race, language and birthplace.

The most ethnically diverse city in the U.S. is a little over 2 hours away from Hartford, Connecticut's capital. Jersey City, New Jersey is the number one most ethnically diverse according to WalletHub with a diversity score of 72.69, and ethnoracial diversity of 3, linguistic diversity of 2 and birthplace diversity of 164.

#17 Bridgeport

Bridgeport is the only Connecticut city to make it within the top 20 with an ethnic diversity score of 66.06, an ethnoracial diversity of 47, linguistic diversity of 16 and birthplace diversity of 139. Bridgeport's population falls at 148,333, according to the United State Census Bureau.

#24 Stamford

Along the Long Island Sound and less than an hour away from NYC, Stamford has a 64.61 diversity score, ethnoracial diversity of 66, linguistic diversity of 23 and birthplace diversity of 109. Stamford's population is 136,309.

#31 New Haven

The second largest city in Connecticut, home to Yale University and the famous New Haven-style pizzas, New Haven landed at number 31 with a 64.09 diversity score, ethnoracial diversity of 13, linguistic diversity of 75 and birthplace diversity of 145. New Haven's population is 135,081.

#35 New Britain

The Hardware city has a 63.72 diversity score, ethnoracial diversity of 80, linguistic diversity of 13 and birthplace diversity of 235. New Britain's population is 73,841.

#46 Hartford

The capital of Connecticut cuts it close with a 62.74 diversity score, ethnoracial diversity of 62.74, linguistic diversity of 48 and birthplace diversity of 123. Hartford's population is 120,576.

#48 Danbury

Danbury comes to a close tie with Anaheim CA. Danbury's diversity score of 62.68 compared to Anaheim's with a 62.64 score leaves Danbury ahead. The ethnoracial diversity of Danbury falls at 107, linguistic diversity 22 and birthplace diversity 147. Danbury's population falls at 86,759.

