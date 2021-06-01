A deep dive to help Connecticut lakes and ponds

Cleaning up local lakes and ponds is nothing new for the divers at Enfield Scuba but being home has presented more opportunities to do so.

ENFIELD, Conn. — John Langlois, the owner of Enfield Scuba and Watersports has made exotic dives across the globe – Hawaii, The Maldives, Micronesia but, this year, due to Covid-19 he’s keeping things local. The Coronavirus has caused the team at Enfield Scuba to cancel their tours in waters around the World, so they have been concentrating on local dives to clean up area ponds and lakes.

“That’s our office,” Langlois said, “we’re in the water and we want it clean and we want to do our part to help the state.”

Cleaning up local lakes and ponds is nothing new for the divers at Enfield Scuba but being home has presented more opportunities to do so.

Laura Seese, a staff instructor at Enfield Scuba said, “we want to be in the water, keep it clean and help the marine life.”

Seese leads diving groups to help clean places like Bigelow Hollow in Union and West Hill Pond in Barkhamsted.

“We do all of these project awareness things anyway, but I think we’ve just expanded them this year.”

Langlois looks forward to a time when we can take his divers on far-reaching expeditions once again but, for now, during the pandemic, he said, “we will make the best of what we can do and make it a positive situation.”