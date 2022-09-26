A Fall favorite returns to the corn fields of Middlefield

Lyman Corn Maze honors founding father and raises money for Cancer causes

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — A Fall favorite, the Lyman Orchards Corn Maze is now in its 23rd year. Each year the team at Lyman Orchards tries to outdo the year before – the 2022 edition of the corn maze is paying tribute to Benjamin Franklin.

“In crazy times we need a statesmanlike Benjamin Franklin. He’s a founding father," standing just yards in front of the 4-acre maze, John Lyman, the owner of Lyman Orchards said.

Lyman added that the mission behind the maze continues at the landmark farm in Middlefield.

Every year a portion of the proceeds from the maze goes to the American Cancer Society and the Connecticut Cancer Foundation.

“Starting in 2000, we donated one dollar of every ticket sold to the American Cancer Society. So, after 22 years we are up to over 700 thousand dollars," Lyman said. "Two years ago we started contributing 50 cents of every ticket sold to the Connecticut Cancer Foundation so $1.50 of everything goes to two organizations dedicated to fighting Cancer.”

As the Fall weather tries to set in across the state, Lyman said that it is prime time for families to come and enjoy the corn maze.

“This is the best time of the year and they’ll find this year’s maze might be the best ever,” Lyman said.

To learn more about the Lyman Corn Maze click here.

