Abandon kittens found on steps on New Canaan Post Office

Police say the kittens were found on early Saturday morning.
Credit: FOX61

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Police found three abandon kittens outside the New Canaan Post Office Saturday. 

Officers received a call of a suspicious package on the landing dock of the post office early Saturday morning. When police arrived they found three newborn kittens left in a Calvin Klein shoebox. 

The kittens were taken to the skilled hands at PAWS in Norwalk due to the intense car newborns require. Police said the kittens are doing fine. 

Police said abandoning any animal is a crime. The investigation is ongoing and if anyone who may have information to call New Canaan Animal Control 203-594-3510

Credit: New Canaan Police Department

