Abandon kittens found on steps on New Canaan Post Office

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Police found three abandon kittens outside the New Canaan Post Office Saturday.

Officers received a call of a suspicious package on the landing dock of the post office early Saturday morning. When police arrived they found three newborn kittens left in a Calvin Klein shoebox.

The kittens were taken to the skilled hands at PAWS in Norwalk due to the intense car newborns require. Police said the kittens are doing fine.