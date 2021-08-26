After 18 months therapy dogs return to Bradley airport

The bark is back!

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — It is perhaps the only place during this latest run of Summer dog days that has been warmly embraced; On yet another 90-plus degree day, therapy dogs have returned to the concourse at Bradley International Airport.

The “Bradley Buddies” program was put on pause when the pandemic took hold over a year and a half ago, but, on Thursday – coinciding with National Dog Day – three dogs and their handlers from Bright Spot Therapy Dogs welcomed passengers at the airport.

Bright Spot, based in Northampton, Massachusetts certifies dogs and their owners to work in places like airports, schools, and hospitals.

Cynthia Hinckley, the executive director at Bright Spot was busy with her English Setter, 8-year old “Teach” as passenger after passenger came by to pet him.

“It is fabulous to be back,” Hinckley said, “because this is what we do to help people relax.” Alisa Sisic, the public relations officer from the Bradley Airport Authority said, “it’s just such a warm welcome for people and it makes them happy and that’s what’s nice about the program.”

The Bradley Buddies program began at the airport in 2017 with just two dog and handler teams – that has grown to 17 teams today. Karyn Cordner, the handler of three-year-old German Shepard “Rambler” said, “we are going to bring lots of fun.”

To find out more about Bright Spot Therapy Dogs click here.

---

