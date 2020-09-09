Guests can enjoy the outdoor space while interacting with the Alpacas and learning all about there history, the farm's history, and how to care for them.

CHESTER, Connecticut — Off the beaten path in Chester sits Chakana Sky Alpaca Farm. Started in 2015 the farm has grown in numbers, starting with just 3 Alpacas, has now grown to over 15.

Since COVID-19 visits have been modified to appointment only, with an option on certain weekends for “open farm” visits.

“This year because of COVID we’re focusing on-farm visits trying to give people the alpaca experience in a safe environment," said Bill Bernhart, owner of the farm. "We’re doing visits by appointment and once a month we have open farm weekends where we’re open from 10 to 4 Saturdays and Sundays”

Guests can enjoy the outdoor space while interacting with the Alpacas and learning all about there history, the farm's history, how to care for them, and learn about the fiber they produce. That fiber can be made into hats, scarves, gloves, etc, which all can be purchased at the on-site shop.

In addition to farm visits, the farm is now offering yoga classes twice a month on Sunday mornings through October. Guests can enjoy an hour class with instructor Lana Bluege. Bring your own mat and practice social distancing in the outdoors.

Bluege says guests have really enjoyed the classes so far.

"They are really grateful for a safe space to kind of relieve and release and not feel cramped and not feel the current situation is bogging them down," said Bluege."So I think it’s just a really nice way for the community to come together”

Bluege added, “I don’t bring music I don’t bring any of that. You’re in nature, you’re smelling it, you’re listening to it you’re feeling it, you have the earth below you, everyone is just happy and it’s just a great way to start a Sunday morning”

Alpaca Farm in Chester offers Alpaca Yoga and farm visits 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Masks are required to walk through the barn and when in close proximity but once properly distanced masks can be taken off. In addition, donations made to participate in Alpaca yoga go directly back into the farm.