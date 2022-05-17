16 pets seized in Torrington animal cruelty investigation

Six dogs, eight cats, as well as a bearded dragon and a hedgehog were seized and are now staying at the local Animal Control

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Two Torrington residents are facing animal cruelty charges after over a dozen animals living in poor conditions were seized from their home.

On April 28, Torrington police and animal control executed a search and seizure warrant at a home on Washington Avenue. Investigators found over a dozen animals living in "very poor, unsanitary conditions."

Six dogs, eight cats, as well as a bearded dragon and a hedgehog were seized and were taken to the Bantam Lake Animal Hospital for evaluation.

All six dogs were dehydrated and some of them suffered from either being underweight and/or have infections.

The cats were found to be in fair condition but not socialized. A kitten was found to be dehydrated and underweight.

Both the bearded dragon and hedgehog were also underweight and had suffered from general neglect.

The animals will stay with the Torrington Animal Control until the court determines the next steps, police said.

Nicolina Scalora, 30, turned herself in to police Monday, and Gregory Zarins, 24, turn himself in on Tuesday.

Both of them were charged with 16 counts of animal cruelty. They were later released on a non-surety bond and are scheduled to appear in court on May 23.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

