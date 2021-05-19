Bald Eagle numbers on the rise in CT

The Bald Eagle is showing up in record numbers across the state after being almost nonexistent in the 1970s due to DDT pollution.

HADDAM, Conn. — An American icon has become a common sight in the state of Connecticut thanks to decades of environmental cleanup.

According to the CT DEEP, in 1994 the state had only one active nest compare that to 23 active in 2010 which then jumped to 72 active nests in 2020.

Andrew Griswold of the Connecticut Audubon Society attributes the dramatic rise in resident Eagle numbers not only to the ban on DDT, which weakened the eagle's eggshells but also to mother nature’s ability to regenerate if given the chance.

“It’s a wonderful conservation story that we all should be proud of here in Connecticut," said Griswold.

As an apex predator that primarily feeds on fish, a healthy water system is needed for the Eagles to thrive.

“It’s wonderful to know that the Connecticut River has really recovered from where it was in the ’50s and early ’60s. I remember as a kid my parents wouldn’t even let us swim in the river cause you were pretty much guaranteed some sort of ear infection or throat infection. But now it’s a class B water source, you can swim in it fish in it, take the fish out of it.”, stated Griswold.

If you would like to spot this iconic bird you will have to go to them. They live and thrive along many of our lakes, rivers, and streams. Griswold says the lower Connecticut river has a high concentration and an area like Eagle Landing State Park in Haddam is a prime spot to catch a glimpse.

