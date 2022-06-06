Bear breaking into Canton area homes for weeks euthanized; cubs relocated

DEEP decided to euthanize the bear "for the safety of the public."

Example video title will go here for this video

CANTON, Conn — Editor's Note: Video above originally aired on June 6, 2022.

A bear was euthanized after several recent reports of it breaking into homes in the Canton area, including an attempt and a break-in on Monday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Four cubs were left behind, and one of them died during the relocation process, environmental officials said.

DEEP was called to an address on North Mountain Road in Canton on Monday for a report of a bear trying to break into a home.

The bear was trying to get in through the front door and then tried to break a window, EnCon police said. The homeowner was home at the time and tried to scare the bear away by ringing a bell, they told EnCon. The homeowner's dog was also barking. Both noises did not deter the bear, officials said.

The bear eventually retreated and was gone by the time officers arrived at the home.

EnCon was later called to a home on East Hill Road, just 400 yards from the previous call three hours prior. The property owners had returned home and discovered that a bear had broken a window and ransacked the kitchen.

Officers found the bear at the edge of the property with some food it took from the home. The bear showed no signs of fear of people, which is not typical behavior of a wild bear, environmental officials said.

DEEP decided to euthanize the bear "for the safety of the public."

The department also investigated previous reports from the past few weeks of a bear with four cubs in the area breaking into homes; officials determined it is the same bear from Monday's incidents. Officials have previously set up traps to try to capture the bear, but the bear did not enter those traps.

After the bear was euthanized, officers found four 6-month-old cubs in a tree nearby, and DEEP decided to relocate the cubs. All four were captured, but one of them did not recover after being tranquilized and died, officials said.

The three remaining cubs were released in a remote wooded area, DEEP said.

DEEP continues to remind the public to refrain from feeding and approaching bears.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.