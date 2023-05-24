Bear breaks into Avon bakery for a tasty treat

An employee at Taste by Spellbound in Avon encountered the bear. They are safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

AVON, Conn. — When a sweet tooth takes over, nothing but a delicious cupcake will do.

That is apparently what at least one bear thought on Wednesday morning when it broke into Taste by Spellbound in Avon and tasted some yummy treats.

The bakery posted on social media that it would be delayed in opening its South Windsor location because it had an unexpected visitor at its main shop.

“Never thought I think I’d say this, but we had a bear come into our bakery and charge one of our ladies,” the post read. “We’re safe but the cupcakes aren’t.”

Maureen Williams, the kitchen supervisor at the bakery, told FOX61 News that the bear entered their garage that holds the transit with all of the products that go to their different shops.

“I came out of the door this morning, came to the right side of the transit to put something in it and noticed something move out of the front left corner of the transit and it was a bear,” she said.

Williams said she tried to close the doors to the transit to prevent the bear from getting into their products, but the animal had other ideas.

“As soon as I did that, the bear quickly turned and charged back towards me and so I had to high tail it quickly out the door into the back of the bakery and shut the door,” she said.

The bear apparently hit a refrigerator hard enough that it moved and blocked the door to the bakery before making itself comfortable to enjoy a couple of rows of cupcakes.

“We’ll see if he brings any of his friends along for the next tasting,” joked Williams, who was not hurt in the incident.

Police did respond to the scene, but by the time they arrived, the bear was long gone.

While bear sightings in Avon are not at all uncommon, human-bear conflicts are on the rise. Over the last few weeks, there have been some alarming conflicts, including a 74-year-old woman getting bit by a bear while walking her dog.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), Connecticut's bear population is growing much faster than it was a decade ago. Bears are now even living in areas considered poor habitats for them all because they can access human food.

Black bears are native to Connecticut so the ultimate goal is to be able to co-exist with them peacefully in a home they share.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.