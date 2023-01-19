Bear sightings reported in New Canaan

Even though it's winter, black bears are not "true hibernators" and can stay active during parts of winter, environmental officials said.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Bear sightings in Connecticut are happening sooner this year than many would think.

The New Canaan Police Department is advising residents of several reports of a bear roaming on North Wilton Road.

A bear was seen on both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Even though it's winter, black bears are not "true hibernators", according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

However, their body temperature lowers and their heart rate slows down when they den in the winter.

"In Connecticut, black bears can remain active for periods throughout winter, especially if there is little snow cover and mild temperatures," DEEP says of black bears on their online fact sheet.

New Canaan police ask residents to report bear sightings to the town's Animal Control and to DEEP.

