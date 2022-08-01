Bears breaks into West Hartford home, homeowner gets it on video

DEEP officials are trying to capture the bear that has now broken into a West Hartford home twice in a week.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A large bear broke into a West Hartford home Sunday and the homeowner got it all on video.

Bill Priest says he found the animal in his kitchen and startled it. It then moved to his dining room where he began recording, trying to shoo the animal away.

"Get out of here!" you can hear him say before the bear exists through the front door. Priest said the animal got in his garage just six days before and rummaged through a fridge. He notified the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection who warned him it was likely to return. Then it did Sunday and one more appearance outside Monday morning.

"I decided I had to get him out of the house. He was too big and I saw what damage he did to the refrigerator and I didn’t want him doing that to our kitchen on the inside of the house," Priest said.

DEEP officials set up a trap outside his home Monday using donuts to try and lure the animal in. They will haze the bear to try and prevent it from returning.

Bears have been an issue in homes across the state this summer. One was euthanized in Canton last month after continually breaking into homes and teaching her cubs bad habits.

DEEP says it becomes a problem when the animals get too comfortable with people and begin to associate them with food. It's recommended people clean and properly store grills, don't leave food, including pet food, outside, remove birdfeeders, and store garbage cans where bears cannot access them. They say don't intentionally feed a bear and do not approach them.

"A little bit surprised that he singled us out but I think we’re on his morning walk," Priest said. "My wife doesn’t want to be here."

To report a bear sighting to DEEP, click here.

