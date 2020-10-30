Black bear spotted near Tower Avenue in Hartford

Police say they have heard reports of the bear approaching people and remind residents to stay away.
Credit: FOX61
HARTFORD, Conn — A black bear was seen in the area of 257 Tower Avenue Thursday night.
Hartford Police said in a tweet they have heard reports of the bear approaching people and are reminding people to keep away.
Wildlife officers are responding to the scene.
Black Bear spotted in the area of 257 Tower Avenue. There is a report of it approaching people. Keep away, hopefully it finds its way back into the wood line. Wildlife officers on their way. pic.twitter.com/CgfehmzUMZ