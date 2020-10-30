x
Black bear spotted near Tower Avenue in Hartford

Police say they have heard reports of the bear approaching people and remind residents to stay away.
HARTFORD, Conn — A black bear was seen in the area of 257 Tower Avenue Thursday night. 

Hartford Police said in a tweet they have heard reports of the bear approaching people and are reminding people to keep away. 

Wildlife officers are responding to the scene. 