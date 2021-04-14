'Buddy' the Beefalo caught by police

Buddy will now head to Massachusetts for a full veterinary exam. From there he will head to Critter Creek Farmin Sanctuary in Gainsville, Florida.

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — After months of constant effort, Plymouth police were finally able to catch the elusive "Buddy" the Beefalo on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, police wrote Buddy's capture was a team effort with the community who helped spot and feed him and the experts in catching him safely.

Buddy has been on the run since August 2020, after he escaped as he was being unloaded at a nearby animal processing facility.

Ever since then, Buddy has become something of a local celebrity. Police affectionately naming him Buddy and someone giving him his own Twitter page.

The Plymouth Police Union set up a "bail" account for Buddy to buy him from the farm that owned him, eventually raising $8,536. It was then announced he would be traveling to an animal sanctuary in Florida.

Thus began the waiting game. Police began trying to capture the animal by luring him into a trap with food and tight fencing. After months, it looks like this strategy worked in capturing the animal humanely.

Buddy will now head to Massachusetts for a full veterinary exam. From there he will head to Critter Creek Farmin Sanctuary in Gainsville, Florida.

"Thank you for all your continued support and we wish Buddy safe travels and happy life," wrote police.

