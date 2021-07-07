Canton asks public to avoid bike trail due to bears

Town officials say a mother bear and her two cubs are in the area of Commerce Drive and Atwater Road.

CANTON, Connecticut — The town of Canton is asking the public to avoid the area of Commerce Drive and Atwater Road due to bears in the area.

Town officials say a mother bear and her two cubs have taken refuge in a tree and the mother seems bothered.

Officers are in the area.

This is a developing story.

