Connecticut's animal shelter laws will change for the better, says non-profit

For the first time in about 60 years, municipal shelters in Connecticut now have to follow a list of new regulations that will make animals' lives more comfortable.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — It’s been decades since municipal animal shelters in Connecticut have seen any changes in the regulatory process. In some cases, it's caused inhumane conditions in shelters. That shouldn’t happen now after a new set of bills was recently signed by Gov. Ned Lamont.

James Bias, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Humane Society, had a front-row seat when lawmakers drafted these bills.

“Most municipal and regional shelters are complying with the same standards as the private nonprofit shelters. But, there are still some holding out because, legislatively, they’re not required to," said Bias.

In 2017, municipal shelters were left out of regulatory changes created for nonprofits like the humane society. Now, municipal shelters have a new set of rules.

"Specifically temperature, we now have to have municipal shelters that have a temperature range between 55 and 80," said Bias.

Before, they could keep the temps up to 90°F. The new law also requires separating incompatible and sick animals from others. It may seem like common sense, but in some cases, shelters weren’t doing that. The state's Department of Agriculture will now make sure of it.

"They have to report it back to the agency within five days, and then notify the highest elected official in that community," said Bias.

The laws were passed in the 11th hour of the latest legislative session. Rep. Linda Borer was one of the people behind the bills.

“If there’s a violation now, there’s accountability and there’s transparency, that’s exactly why we passed the bill," said Borer.

It's setting our shelters up for a higher standard, that they must reach by October, when the law officially goes into effect.

“Doing everything we can for their short stay with us to keep their minds fresh, keep their bodies healthy," said Bias.

Even though Bias said this is a step in the right direction, the state still has a lot more work to do when it comes to keeping animals safe and healthy in their temporary homes.

