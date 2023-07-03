A sign of spring: DEEP is busy stocking trout

Warmer temps and little ice have stocking season in full swing.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) has been able to get an early jump on stocking trout in 2023. They attribute that to warmer temperatures this winter.

Matt Devine, a cold-water fisheries biologist with the CT DEEP, said his teams have been busy putting trout in lakes, ponds, streams, and rivers all across the state.

“We had really favorable weather [this winter] – little or no ice on our lakes and so we started Jan. 3 and haven’t stopped since,” said Devine.

While stocking hundreds of trout in the Salmon Brook in East Granby, Devine said that between now and mid-May, DEEP will put upwards of 500,000 Trout and salmon in local waters.

“From salmon to brown trout, rainbow trout, tiger trout and we have folks that we cater to from around the state and the country,” said Devine.

Devine also noted that the DEEP continues to see an uptick in people coming to the sport and getting out to fish.

"We’ve seen an increase in outdoor activity in [fishing] license sales, and folks getting outside." Said Devine, who then added, “It’s the best medicine, you know fishing and outdoor recreation… and we encourage people to go find those gems.”

To learn more about the State of Connecticut’s fishing rules and regulations plus general information, click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.