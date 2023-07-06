First farm in Conn. to turn cow manure into clean, safe natural gas in pipeline

The new machine creates renewable energy by not letting any waste on the farm actually go to waste.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELLINGTON, Conn. — Farm to table, and now, farm to pipeline. Connecticut's first methane digester to turn cow manure into natural gas is in its final testing phase.

The project at Oakridge Dairy Farm in Ellington has been eight years in the making. It's almost ready to be injected into the state’s gas pipeline and become the first farm in the state to turn cow manure into clean and safe natural gas.

"You can actually thank a farmer for heating your house," said Seth Bahler, the farm owner and a fifth-generation dairy farmer. "We’re producing safe and healthy food here for our local community as well as also producing energy, it’s a pretty cool thing."

Soon, it will be used to power homes and cars across the state.

"We have energy left in the manure and farmers are the definition of sustainability, so we’re trying to use every piece of energy that we produce on the farm that can be used," said Bahler.

How does it work? The machine is called a methane digester, which replicates a cow's stomach.

Through underground pipes, 70,000 gallons of cow manure each day end up in the tank set at 101°F.

"It would be equivalent to running 800 cars every single day, so a lot of natural gas production here," said Bahler.

The manure is turned into methane, then refined and broken down to create natural gas clean enough to be injected right into the state’s pipeline, creating renewable energy by not letting any waste on the farm actually go to waste.

"We're just trying to use all the manure to be sustainable in the future," said Bahler.

The farm is providing nutrients to families across the state, clean local energy, and now a greener path forward for other local farms.

"We have a big two million gallon tank full of manure and we’re just getting started," said Bahler.

The testing phase lasts about 30 to 45 days, so at some point this summer the gas will be injected into the pipeline for cars and homes.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.