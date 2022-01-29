With coyote mating season underway, here's how to protect yourself and your pets

The breeding season for coyotes is most active between January and March.

PROSPECT, Conn. — Coyote mating season is underway, and local police have released some warnings to keep your pets safe from a pack's harm.

While coyotes are a year-round concern, the breeding season for coyotes is most active between January and March, and male coyotes are typically more aggressive during this time.

The Prospect Police Department released tips on how to keep you and your pet safe this season.

One tip is to refrain from letting pets run free. If they are outside, keep them on a leash and have a close eye on them. This also goes for when walking the dog. Otherwise, keep pets indoors, especially at night.

A long-term solution would be to install a kennel or coyote-proof fence, such as fencing for livestock. An invisible electric fence will not be effective because while it keeps your dog from running out of the yard, it won't keep coyotes from coming in.

This goes for all wild animals too: do not feed coyotes or leave food out for them. This will encourage them to keep coming back.

If you encounter a coyote with your pet, do not run away or turn your back to it. Calmly back away instead. You can also try to scare it away by making loud noises and acting aggressively.

If you notice any coyotes acting bold, like approaching people with food or with their pets, stalking children, or chasing joggers or bikers, report it to the authorities.

This also goes for seeing signs of rabies in coyotes, such as staggering, seizures, and extreme lethargy.

In March, identify any potential burrow dens, such as natural dug burrows, rock crevices, hollow tree trunk cavities, and crawl spaces under sheds or decks. Those spots should be filled in, knocked down or covered in sturdy hardware cloth.

For more information, police advise calling the DEEP Wildlife Division at 860-424-3011.

