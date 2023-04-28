CT DCF & CT DOAG announce partnership to prevent child abuse and animal cruelty

Research has indicated there is a strong correlation between child abuse and animal abuse.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Awareness and prevention days, weeks, and months are a way to shine a light on a problem or challenge.

An overlap of two efforts between the CT Department of Families and the CT Department of Agriculture to tackle child abuse and animal cruelty was announced Friday morning.

"People repeat what they experience," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.



According to the research, there has been a noticeable correlation between animal abuse and child abuse.

Referred to as 'the link,' statistics showed homes that had proven cases of child abuse, domestic violence and elder abuse also had animal cruelty cases simultaneously.

"In 2022, we received 107 reports that were cross reports of child abuse and neglect and animal cruelty. 60% of those families actually had history with DCF," said Ken Mysogland, director of external affairs of CT DCF.

So far this year, there are 28 reports of child abuse in the state.

Between 2019 and 2021, there has been an increase of 51% in reported animal cruelty cases and officials hoped to reduce that.

"Children in those homes are three times more likely to be cruel to animals. Those numbers are numbers we can change," said Bryan Hurlburt, Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture.



Lawmakers at a news conference on Friday outside of the Connecticut Humane Society reminded everyone, unlike humans, pets need a spokesperson.

"Animals can’t pick up the phone and dial 911. It’s going to take everybody to step forward and protect these animals," said James Bias, executive director of the Connecticut Humane Society.

Representative Craig Fishbein applauded the passage of an animal cruelty bill in the Senate which now will head to the House committee.

If passed and signed by Governor Lamont, the legislation would allow an animal control officer to take physical custody of any animal if the officer believes it is in danger.

"We recognize the bond that exists. Most of the time, it’s a good loving bond but as mentioned through statistics, some of these bonds are not healthy for the family members and the animals there," added Bias.



Lawmakers often said child abuse cases are tough to prosecute because children find it difficult to get on the stand and talk about the abuse, but now the state has made that a bit easier.

"When children have to testify in court, they are now allowed to bring a therapy animal … like this one!" said Rep. Liz Linehan, co-chair of the Children’s Committee.



The partnership, though will only pave the way for more protection to come for children and animals.

