Animals

CT State Trooper, DEEP officer rescue two hawks from road in Waterford

The hawks were found in the road stuck together. They were separated and taken to a rehabilitation center in Killingworth.
Credit: Connecticut State Police -Troop E Montville

WATERFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut State Trooper and Officer from DEEP rescued two hawks from the side of the road Wednesday. 

In a Facebook post from CT State Police -Troop E Montville, a trooper was on his way into work around 2:50 p.m. when he saw cars parked on Cross Road in Waterford. 

A good Samaritan had found two hawks stuck together by their talons. Trooper Cash and Conservation Officer Kerr were able to get the now separated birds to a safe area. 

Both hawks were taken to A Place Called Hope rehabilitation center in Killingworth. 

CT State Troopers, DEEP officers rescue two hawks from road in Waterford

