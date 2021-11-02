CT State Trooper, DEEP officer rescue two hawks from road in Waterford

WATERFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut State Trooper and Officer from DEEP rescued two hawks from the side of the road Wednesday.
In a Facebook post from CT State Police -Troop E Montville, a trooper was on his way into work around 2:50 p.m. when he saw cars parked on Cross Road in Waterford.
A good Samaritan had found two hawks stuck together by their talons. Trooper Cash and Conservation Officer Kerr were able to get the now separated birds to a safe area.
Both hawks were taken to A Place Called Hope rehabilitation center in Killingworth.
Below are some of the pictures taken at the scene:
